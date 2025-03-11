Opening Weekend: 'Kids Cheer Free' Games for First Saturday, Sunday Matinees of the Season

March 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The season-opening fun doesn't end with Opening Day, because the Bisons will host two " Kids Cheer FREE" Games for Opening Weekend at Sahlen Field, Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30. With a pair of 1:05 p.m. matinee games against the Rochester Red Wings on the schedule, all kids 14-years old and younger can get a FREE TICKET at the Sahlen Field Box Office with the purchase of an adult ticket to either game! (Box Office only offer).

Both games during Opening Weekend will feature a Pre-Game Mascot Meet n' Greet with Buster, Chip and the WCC Racers. Plus, the game on March 30 is our first Funday Sunday of the season, presented by WNY Immediate Care, with even more pregame activities for kids. And back by popular demand, all Funday games will also include postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Get back to the ballpark and save on tickets when Kids Cheer FREE on Opening Weekend at Sahlen Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.