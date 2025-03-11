Redbirds Announce Free Fan Fest at AutoZone Park

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - It's the 25th Anniversary of baseball at AutoZone Park, and the Redbirds are ready to celebrate! On Saturday, March 29 from 12-4 p.m. fans can join the party and enjoy free activities on the field including inflatables, face painters, yard games and more.

Fans in attendance at this family-friendly event will also have the opportunity to take a tour of the Redbirds Clubhouse, win promo items, enjoy discounts in the official Redbirds Team Store, purchase new 2025 menu items at the concession stands and watch baseball on the main videoboard while relaxing on the field.

"Our goal is to consistently make AutoZone Park the entertainment center of the Memphis community. As we prepare for our season, we are excited to open our gates for a free, family event," Craig Unger, president and general manager of the Redbirds said. "When we allow fans access to the field, it's always special to see families making lasting memories."

Fan Fest will conclude with Kids Run the Bases where all children 12 and under can run the bases just like the pros.

For more information on Fan Fest visit www.memphisredbirds.com or call (901) 721-6000.

The Redbirds will open their 2025 home schedule on April 1 at 6:45 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto), marking the Bisons' first-ever appearance at AutoZone Park. Tickets are available at memphisredbirds.com/tickets. Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Fans can stay up to date on all aspects of the upcoming season by visiting memphisredbirds.com and by following the team on Facebook and X.

