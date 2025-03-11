Saints Give Fans 75 Wicked Good Promotions for 2025

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints are bringing the force, magic, and laughs in 2025 with a season packed full of out-of-this-world promotions. Whether you're ready to "join the dark side," "defy gravity," or relax with a beverage and Peanuts, there's something for every fan. Get ready to "oink" in excitement, "put on your best blue.", and "yada yada yada" your way through the night. We'll help you get through the Dog Days of Summer, so come for the game and stay for the laughs.

Opening Weekend: Friday, March 28, 6:37 p.m. & Saturday, March 29, 2:07 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Baby Blue Saints Anorak Jacket (March 28, 1,000)/Black & Royal Blue Saints Anorak Jacket (March 29, 1000) presented by CHS

Sure, we could have been all Saintslike and handed out shorts or a t-shirt on Opening Weekend in March. I mean, The Nerd does a great bit in the ballpark during the summer months of wearing winter clothes. It's hilarious. It's better in person than in writing, but trust us. We have six months for ironic giveaways and promotions. We want to make sure that our fans are comfortable during the first few games of the season and if the last two seasons are any indication, it's going to be bitterly cold, and potentially snowy. That's why we present to you, state-of-the-art jackets to keep you warm. The Baby Blue Saints Anorak Jacket will be given out to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, March 28. Come back the next night and complete the set as the first 1,000 fans receive a Black & Royal Blue Saints Anorak Jacket presented by CHS.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 2:07 p.m. - Sesame Street With Youth Cookie Monster Bucket Hat Giveaway (500) and Puppet Meet & Greet (pre-purchased ticket package)

Picture this: Elmo trying to steal the spotlight at first base, Big Bird giving an impromptu pep talk to the team (probably about the importance of teamwork and snacks), and Cookie Monster casually munching on, what else, cookies. Between innings, Oscar the Grouch might even give us a glimpse of his "living conditions" in the trash can, while Grover attempts (and fails) at being a super mascot. It's a night where the line between "play ball" and "play pretend" gets hilariously blurry on our Sesame Street Night. The first 500 youth will receive a Cookie Monster Bucket Hat. Want to meet some of the Sesame Street puppets. Keep an eye out for our special meet and greet ticket package.

Friday, April 25 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Popular Musical Sing A Long and Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy Featuring Our Favorite Showtunes

It's time for you to be the most Popular person in your friend group. What is this Feeling? It's the feeling of fun as you join us for a night of green-tinted magic and unforgettable tunes. It's OK if you can't hit the high notes, Something Bad won't happen. We believe in Dancing Through Life like no one is watching, so grab your glimmering wand and join us for a night full of soaring harmonies, sparkling fun, and some serious singing with our pre-game sing along. One lucky fan will win two tickets, plus a hotel stay, to go see Wicked the North American Tour in Madison in July. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music from our favorite showtunes.

Sunday, April 27 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - 75th Anniversary Celebration of Peanuts Featuring A Linus Themed Saints Jersey Giveaway (750)

Born in 1922 and raised in St. Paul, Charles Schulz is a local icon and was a gigantic baseball fan, even using the St. Paul Saints in a February 21, 1974 comic strip. Snoopy asks Woodstock who the starting shortstop was for the pennant-winning 1938 St. Paul Saints. You have to be a die-hard fan to know the answer, but without hesitation Woodstock answers, "Ollie Bejma." We honor Schulz and his incredible comic strip during our 75th Anniversary Peanuts Celebration. No need to say, "Good Grief" on this day, but feel free to bring your security blanket if it makes you feel better. We'll tickle the twine of our favorite Beethoven piece and watch everyone dance around. Who knows, maybe today is the day Charlie kicks the football. Saints players will wear specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off during the game. Be one of the first 750 fans in attendance and receive a Linus themed Saints jersey.

Saturday, May 10 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), 2:07 p.m. - Forever A Saint featuring Brooks Lee Bobblehead (1,500) presented by CHS

He played for his Dad, Larry, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He was originally going to be named after Larry's favorite player growing up, Lou Brock. But if you name a kid with the last name Lee, Brock, well it just doesn't go well together. Then, his Dad thought why not name him Major? But Major Lee was too cheesy. So, Larry decided to go with his next favorite player, Brooks Robinson and thus was born Brooks Thomas Lee. The 8th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Minnesota Twins played 63 games with the Saints between 2023 and 2024 and hit .266 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI. He comes back today...in bobblehead form as the first 1,500 fans receive a Brooks Lee bobblehead presented by CHS.

Sunday, May 11 vs. Buffalo Bisons, 2:07 p.m. - Sunday Runday with Seigo Masabuchi Running His Second CHS Field Marathon

On May 9, 2022 Saints ushertainer Seigo Masabuchi ran 26.2 miles around CHS Field, a full 84 laps around the concourse. It was his 91st marathon, but his first since being hospitalized in 2021 with COVID-19. While recovering from the virus, he was hospitalized a second time with heart issues. The remarkable story comes back to life this season as Seigo puts on his running shoes for a Sunday Funday with Seigo. He will once again raise money for a charity and fans can pay to run one of the 84 laps with Seigo. Fans will have the chance to run a lap with Seigo by signing up with the money going towards St. Judes. Those running will also receive a t-shirt in Japanese script, Katakana.

Friday, May 23 vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles), 6:37 p.m.; Sunday, July 13 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 2:07 p.m.; Wednesday, September 10 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) presented by Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversion

"Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. Enjoy the Twin Cities favorite Latin foods, show off your dance moves with the samba or tango, enter our dominoes tournament, and enjoy the sounds of a mariachi band. Welcome Santos de San Pablo as the Saints wear their specialty jersey's. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of the mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The light blue uniform has the primary logo patch on the right sleeve and the "CHS Field" logo on the left sleeve. Across the chest of the uniform is "Santos de San Pablo" with the number, in orange, on the bottom left side of the uniform. On the back of the uniform is the nameplate at the top with the orange number just below. Blue sleeves have two yellow stripes while the blue socks have three yellow stripes. The Saints will wear their traditional white pants with a light blue belt.

Saturday, May 24 vs. Norfolk Tides presented by Coco's Heart, 6:37 p.m./Saturday, July 12 vs Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m./Sunday, August 24 vs. Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), 2:07 p.m. - Dog Days

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is your first chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day with the May 24 game presented by Coco's Heart. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball.

Saturday, June 7 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), 6:37 p.m. - Harry Potter

We're bringing a little bit of magic to the ballpark with Harry Potter Night, and it's going to be mischief managed. Fans can expect to see wizards and witches in the stands, waving their wands (or foam fingers, because let's be real) and cheering for their favorite "House" team, whether it's the Gryffindor squad or the Hufflepuff, um, 'underdogs'. Mudonna might even show up dressed as a giant, slightly confused Hippogriff, and let's hope the players don't accidentally turn their bats into owls mid-game. Between enchanted hot dogs, Quidditch-inspired relay races, and a sorting ceremony that probably doesn't involve a hat, this night promises to be one for the wizarding books. Just don't be surprised if the beer stand runs out of Butterbee, those magical drinks can disappear faster than a Nimbus 2000

Wednesday, June 18 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m. - An Ode to Tabloid Journalism with the Power Trip Morning Show

Back in 2007 the Saints did a bobblehead giveaway combining the animal cougar with the slang definition of the word cougar. It looks like what you would expect, or probably not expect. While there is no giveaway tonight, we will once again combine the definition of a word into one hideous looking creature on our ode to tabloid journalism with the Power Trip Morning Show. Feel free to look up "Bat Boy" in one of the more famous ragtime magazines. Not a great look and that's where our friends Cory Cove, Chris Hawkey, and Paul "Meatsauce" Lambert decided to have a little fun with their producer Zach Halverson. Courtesy of a skilled makeup artist, Halverson will be transformed into the aforementioned "Bat Boy." This will be an all day change culminating in him actually being the bat boy for the Saints while looking like something out of a sci-fi film. His duties include, but are not limited to: retrieving bats from the field after a batter hits, supplying the umpire with new baseballs, managing player equipment like helmets and batting gloves, and generally assisting the team with on-field needs during a game, including retrieving foul balls and maintaining the dugout area. He will also help with pre-game preparation and post-game cleanup of equipment and the clubhouse. Can't wait to tune in to the Power Trip Morning Show on the 19th to hear how it all went.

Sunday, June 22 vs. Toledo Mud Hens, 2:07 p.m. - Peppa Pig presented by Metro Transit

It's a collision of pigs the world has been waiting for since 2004. The city of Saint Paul used to be known as Pig's Eye Landing. It is one of the reasons the Saints have not one, but two pigs for a mascot, Mudonna and their four-legged ballpig. Now fans will have a chance to get close to a third pig during Peppa Pig day, presented by Metro Transit, at the ballpark. She loves to play with her friends (hey that's our fans), jumping up and down in puddles (we refuse to help with this with rain, but we have no problem putting a little extra water on the concourse), and can't get enough ice cream (shall we point her to Muds Dairy Area). Come out and get your photo taken with this loveable pig.

Friday, July 11 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - We Generate 1.21 Gigawatts As We Go Back In Time On This Friday Night Fireworks Powered By Xcel Energy Night Featuring Music That's Just Too Darn Loud

Put on your self-lacing shoes and grab your hoverboard because fans can expect lightning-fast action and time-traveling fun, with DeLorean photo ops. We're not allowed to bet on baseball, but if you have a Grays Sports Almanac let us know who wins the next 25 World Series. We'll provide a nuclear reaction to generate 1.21 gigawatts of electricity as we send this night back in time. Nobody Calls Us Chicken because we're not afraid to have fun tonight. Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads. We just need our pitchers to hit 88 miles per hour because then you're going to see some serious....Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music that's just too darn loud.

Tuesday, July 22 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 7:07 p.m. - Minnesota Twins Night Presented by CHS

Saints/Twins. Twins/Saints. We've been together since 2021 and the future stars of the Minnesota Twins can be seen at CHS Field 75 times during the season. Since the 2021 season, a total of 21 St. Paul Saints players have gotten their first ever Major League call up, joining the Twins and making a major impact. We celebrate this incredible partnership on Minnesota Twins Night, presented by CHS. This season alone Austin Martin, Jair Camargo, David Festa, and Brooks Lee have made their rookie debuts with the Twins. A total of 30 first timers have made their Major League debut with the Twins straight from the Saints since the start of the affiliation back in 2021.

Thursday, July 24 vs. Worcester Red Sox, 7:07 p.m. - Irish Night

We all become a little, or a lot, Irish in March during St. Patrick's Day, but our European friends are known for more than just an imbibing good time. Come find out all the unique facts on Irish Night. We can all thank the Irish for dressing up in October as Halloween was originally an Irish celebration. The number of countries in the world with a musical instrument as a national symbol: 1. That's right, Ireland uses an Irish harp as their national symbol. The Irish's strong folk tradition has provided us with song to Irish dance and to poetry. Let's not forget leprechauns, who were mischievous little fairies, while the shamrock (or clover) was traditionally a symbol for the Catholic Holy Trinity. Throughout the game fans can bid on the player worn jersey's and go home with a special piece of memorabilia.

Friday, July 25 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 7:07 p.m. - Celebrating 50 Years of the #1 Sketch Comedy Show with a CHS/Saints Cross Body Bag Giveaway (1,500) on a Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

Live from Saint Paul, It's Friday NIIIIIGHT. We're Bringing The Cowbell, and more of it, Down By the River at CHS Field. Our former owner, Bill Murray, used to be on some sketch comedy show that just celebrated 50 years on TV. Will he make an appearance tonight when we honor said sketch comedy show? Who knows, but we do know we'll play a little Celebrity Jeopardy, Saints style. It's Friday, so we've got our Weekend Update crew ready to give you all the news. Our team is filled with players from all over, but some of them have definitely gotten back on San Vicente, taking it to the 10, and switching over to the 405 North, dumping them off onto Mulholland. "Hey! Would you eat the moon if it were made of spare ribs?" Feel free to put all your props inside your brand new CHS/Saints cross body bag to the first 1,500 fans. You can stare at the moon during our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy.

Saturday, August 9 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - From St. Paul to the Hall, Joe Mauer Bobblehead (1,500) presented by Killebrew Root Beer

Growing up within blocks of each other in Saint Paul and playing on the same little league fields for many of the same coaches, Dave Winfield, Paul Molitor, and Jack Morris each had baseball careers that took them from the City of Baseball to Cooperstown as they were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. All three had their moment in the sun at Cooperstown, then were honored at Target Field, and finally celebrated by their home city at CHS Field. Last year a fourth member was added to the group, Joe Mauer. He comes back to his hometown to receive the ovation he deserves from Saint Paul and to be permanently commemorated on CHS Field's St. Paul Baseball Hall of Fame Wall during our From St. Paul to the Hall night complete with a Joe Mauer bobblehead, presented by Killebrew Root Beer, to the first 1,500 fans through the gates. Mauer played his entire career with the Minnesota Twins from 2004-18 and was a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, three-time Gold Glover at catcher, and three-time batting champ. Before he became an HOFer with the Twins, he was a three-sport star at Cretin-Derham Hall, just four miles from CHS Field. He was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in football, and committed to play football at Florida State, a two-time All-State in basketball, and the USA Today National Player of the Year in Baseball. This is a night you won't want to miss.

Wednesday, August 20 vs. Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), 7:07 p.m. - A Night About Nothing With Special Guest Appearances From Larry Thomas, Who Played the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld, and John O'Hurley, Who Played J. Peterman on Seinfeld

It's a Night About Nothing which is Not A Lie If You Believe It. We promise not to Yada Yada Yada through this game, but we'll mention the lobster bisque. Hopefully the person you're sitting next to isn't a Close Talker, but if they are, just remember Serenity Now. We're the Master of Our Domain and all our promotions on this night are Real, and They're Spectacular. This night wouldn't be complete without special guests as we welcome Larry Thomas, who played the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld. Take too long during his meet and greet and you'll get a forceful, "No Soup For You!" If you're afraid of being yelled at maybe John O'Hurley, who played J. Peterman on Seinfeld, is more your speed. You can relax with him with some White lotus. Yam-yam. Shanghai Sally. This is a night that's Sponge Worthy.

Sunday, September 14 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 2:07 p.m. - Last Home Game Featuring Bluey and Bingo

We're not going quietly into the night during the final home game of the season. Hooray! It's a day made for everyone in the family. We love our fans More Than Ducks Love Bread. We believe the best adventures are the ones we have together. And since this is home game number 75, it's our final chance to make someone smile. Whether you're a kid, or kid at heart, you'll want to head out to CHS Field today and not just because it's the last home game, but because of our two special friends showing up to the ballpark. It's your chance to meet Bluey and Bingo as we'll have a special ticket package that enables our fans to get a photo op with the two cute pups. While the curtain comes down on the home season don't forget, "No matter what, we'll always find our way back to each other."

Along with these games the Saints are providing other incredible themed nights:

April 23 - Special Olympics Night

May 6 - Larry Doby Passion For the Game Night

May 7 - 50th Anniversary of the Hmong Diaspora

May 21 - Military Appreciation Night

May 24, July 12, August 24 - Dog Days

June 4 - Celebrating 10 years at CHS Field

June 6 - Star Wars Night

June 19 - Juneteenth Celebrated presented by Hamline University

June 26 - Pride Night

August 19 - Stand Up 2 Cancer Night

September 9 - Fighting Saints Hockey Night

September 13 - Fan Appreciation Night

Friday Night Fireworks Nights Powered by Xcel Energy w/Musical Themes:

March: 28 (Opening Night extravaganza)

April: 11 (Informative Songs), 25 (Showtunes)

May: 9 (Monty Python), 23 (Latin)

June: 6 (Star Wars), 20 (Female Pop Stars), 27 (1920s)

July: 11 (Loud Music), 25 (SNL acts/musical guests)

August: 8 (Sports Theme), 22 (Country Music)

September: 12 (Marching Bands)

Fireworks SuperShows

May 25: Memorial Day Celebration with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks Show presented by Blaze Credit Union

June 28: Independence Day featuring post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks

September 13: Fan Appreciation Night with post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Super Fireworks

Giveaways:

March 28: Baby Blue Saints Anorak Jacket (1,000)

March 29: Black and Royal Blue Saints Anorak Jacket (1,000)

March 30: Magnet Schedule (2,000)

April 12: Youth Cookie Monster Bucket Hat (500)

April 27: Linus themed Saints jersey (750)

May 10: Brooks Lee bobblehead (1,500)

July 22: Cross Body Bag presented by CHS (1,500)

August 9: Joe Mauer bobblehead (1,500)

While each day is packed with a theme, fans can count on a weekly promotion. They are as follows:

Tuesday: Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday

Wednesday: Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday

Thursday: Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Bud Light Seltzers

Friday: Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme

Saturday: Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday

Sunday: The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and opportunity for autographs on the field

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

The Saints will play a 150-game slate that begins with their earliest home game ever, Friday, March 29 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), and runs until Sunday, September 24, a home date with the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians).

