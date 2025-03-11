Truist Field's First Ever Drone Show Set for Saturday, March 29

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights are prepared to light up the sky early in the 2025 season. On Saturday, March 29, directly following the Knights 6:05pm contest against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, the first ever Drone Show above Truist Field will take over the night sky in Uptown Charlotte.

The must-see display of 150 drones, in unison, will appropriately adopt the "Baseball Night in Charlotte" theme. The history of Baseball in Charlotte will be prominently featured in a story told through iconic Charlotte Knights images, moments, and personalities.

This one-of-a-kind spectacle will be performed by Sky Elements and last between 10-12 minutes. Sky Elements holds ten Guiness Book of World Records from their Drone Shows.

Knights Baseball plus the Drone Show's precision and creativity above the Charlotte Skyline sets up the perfect Saturday night combination for fans to make an early season venture to Truist Field.

Tickets for the Saturday, March 29 Knights game and Drone Show, as well as full-season and partial season ticket plans, can be purchased by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint Street, or online at CharlotteKnights.com.

