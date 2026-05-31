5.30.2026: Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







MD Myers and Max Schneider scored second-half goals to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium to maintain the Rowdies' undefeated start to the season and move them 10 points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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