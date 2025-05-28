5.28.2025: Indy Eleven vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Romario Williams scored his second goal of the night in second-half stoppage time as Indy Eleven rallied in a wild 4-4 draw against Hartford Athletic at Michael A. Carroll Stadium that saw Kyle Edwards record a pair of goals and Mamadou Dieng notch a goal and assist for the visitors.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025

