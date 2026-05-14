5.13.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights
Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Rafferty Pedder and Ahmad Al-Qaq scored in either half as Sporting Club Jacksonville took a 2-0 victory against Sarasota Paradise in Group 7 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at the Premier Sports Campus, earning Sporting JAX its first victory across all competitions in its inaugural season.
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