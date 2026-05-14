5.13.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville YouTube Video







Rafferty Pedder and Ahmad Al-Qaq scored in either half as Sporting Club Jacksonville took a 2-0 victory against Sarasota Paradise in Group 7 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at the Premier Sports Campus, earning Sporting JAX its first victory across all competitions in its inaugural season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.