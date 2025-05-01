5.1.25: Louisville City FC vs. Lexington - Game Highlights

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Phillip Goodrum scored his first goal of the season after an own goal by Gaël Gibert had put Louisville City FC ahead midway through the second half in a 2-0 victory against Lexington SC at Lynn Family Stadium, giving LouCity its 12th consecutive home victory in the regular season and the opening game of the Commonwealth Cup series.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.