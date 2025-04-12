Sports stats



USL Lexington Sporting Club

4.12.2025: Lexington vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video


Lexington SC and Las Vegas Lights FC played to a scoreless draw at Lexington SC Stadium as the hosts went closest to breaking the deadlock on a shot by Braudilio Rodrigues that hit the woodwork in the first half.
Check out the Lexington Sporting Club Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central