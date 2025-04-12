4.12.2025: Lexington vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC and Las Vegas Lights FC played to a scoreless draw at Lexington SC Stadium as the hosts went closest to breaking the deadlock on a shot by Braudilio Rodrigues that hit the woodwork in the first half.
