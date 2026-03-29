3.29.2026: San Antonio FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC YouTube Video
Jorge Hernández and Dmitri Erofeev scored either side of halftime to lead San Antonio FC to a 2-0 victory against Lexington SC on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field, sending SAFC to the top of the USL Championship's Western Conference at the end of the first month of the season.
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