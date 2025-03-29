3.29.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Forward Madison FC picks up first win against Henny Derby rival Richmond Kickers since 2023, first league win of season with 2-1 victory at City Stadium courtesy of Derek Gebhard's first career brace.
