3.29.2025: Richmond Kickers vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC picks up first win against Henny Derby rival Richmond Kickers since 2023, first league win of season with 2-1 victory at City Stadium courtesy of Derek Gebhard's first career brace.

