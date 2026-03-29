3.28.2026: Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Amando Moreno and Alex Méndez scored first-half goals as El Paso Locomotive FC held on late for a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park despite going down to 10 players when Eric Calvillo was sent off in the second half.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026
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