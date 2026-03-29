3.28.2026: Sacramento Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Amando Moreno and Alex Méndez scored first-half goals as El Paso Locomotive FC held on late for a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park despite going down to 10 players when Eric Calvillo was sent off in the second half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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