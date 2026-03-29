3.28.2026: Brooklyn vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Louisville City FC made it four wins from four to start the 2026 regular season as an own goal caused by Ray Serrano delivered a 1-0 result against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park for the 200th regular season victory in LouCity's history.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2026

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