3.28.2026: Brooklyn vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Louisville City FC made it four wins from four to start the 2026 regular season as an own goal caused by Ray Serrano delivered a 1-0 result against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park for the 200th regular season victory in LouCity's history.
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