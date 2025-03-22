3.22.2025: Lexington vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Marcus Epps leveled the game with his second goal in as many games as Lexington SC earned a 1-1 draw against Indy Eleven at Lexington SC Stadium after Bruno Rendon had put the visitors ahead early in the second half with his first goal in the USL Championship.
