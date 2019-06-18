2nd Half Opens with Victory

Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers opened the second half of the Texas League schedule with a 6-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks. The victory makes the Travs 44-25 overall on the season. Justus Sheffield pitched five solid innings in his first start for the Travs giving up just one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven while getting no decision. Arkansas never trailed in the contest but did see Corpus Christi come back to tie the game at three. However, every time the Hooks scored in the game, the Travs immediately answered in the next half inning with an identical amount of runs. Donnie Walton registered another three hit game for the Travs including the go-ahead homer in the seventh.

Moments That Mattered

* Walton singled with two out in the third and moved to second on a wild pitch. Evan White then lined a base hit over the head of the shortstop to score Walton for the early lead. The Travs would add a run later in that inning when the throw to first on Dom Thompson-Williams infield single kicked away and White raced home from second.

* With the game tied, Walton homered to the opposite field to open the seventh inning. The Travs added a run later in the inning when Kyle Lewis doubled with one out and scored on Mike Ahmed's pinch-hit double with two down.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 3-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* LF Kyle Lewis: 2-3, 2 BB, 3 runs, 2B

* LHP Justus Sheffield: 5 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 7 K, 77 pitches

* RHP Art Warren: Sv, IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Evan White extended his hitting streak to 18 with the RBI single in the third.

* Walton has registered three hits in four consecutive games. He has multi-hit games in five straight and seven of his last eight.

* Ahmed was forced to pinch-hit after Nick Zammarelli was ejected from the game following his at-bat in the previous inning.

Up Next

The rubber match of the series is set for Wednesday night with right-hander Justin Dunn (4-3, 3.66) making the start against righty Bryan Abreu (3-2, 4.78). First pitch is at 6:15 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 1250, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

