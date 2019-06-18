A Rundown of Thursday's Phones-Free Hooks Game

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks and all fans at Whataburger Field will make professional baseball history on Thursday, June 20 with a Phones-Free Game against the Springfield Cardinals.

The game, highlighted last week by MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill, will require fans to place their phones in Yondr cases. The fabric pouches securely lock at the top and can only be opened using Yondr's unlocking base. Fans will maintain possession of their phones in the cases for the entire night.

Fans will enter Whataburger Field - as they would any Hooks game - through any of the entry gates (Main Gate, RF Gate or Cotton Club) to scan their tickets. Those with mobile tickets will receive a card with their seat and section to hold onto. Once the ticket is scanned, the ticket cannot be refunded.

Each fan will receive a Yondr case in which to place their phones prior to scanning their ticket. Trained staff members will be available to assist fans with any questions regarding the cases.

From there, it's time to take in Whataburger Field in its purest form: Views of Harbor Bridge and the USS Lexington CV-16 across the channel, enjoying delicious refreshments and cheering on the Hooks! In lieu of phone cameras, the Hooks will have a photo booth on the concourse level where fans can send pictures to their emails.

If necessary, fans will be able to access their phones at four "Phone Zones" located around the ballpark. Phone Zones will be located on the concourse, suite level and in right field near Kieschnick's Korner. Should an emergency occur, all venue staff are trained to implement and execute safety and emergency procedures.

Following the game, fans will proceed to the nearest exit, where staff will be stationed with Yondr unlocking bases to help remove phones from their cases as quickly as possible. Fans cannot keep the Yondr lock case.

The Phones-Free Hooks Game kicks off Coastal Bend Conservation Weekend, presented by the Port of Corpus Christi. The weekend focuses on appreciation and awareness for the Coastal Bend's diverse environment and thriving ecosystems.

Fans can take home special game-worn Coastal Bend Conservation Weekend jerseys via a silent auction beginning Wednesday, June 19 through Sunday, June 23. Proceeds from the auction will benefit a local conservation group.

On June 21, enjoy the summer solstice and take in the view of Corpus Christi Bay at Whataburger Field with Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light.

To encourage fans to explore all the Coastal Bend has to offer, the first 1,750 fans at the stadium on Saturday, June 22 will receive a hiking backpack courtesy of the Port of Corpus Christi.

To order Coastal Bend Hooks merchandise and for more information about the weekend, visit cchooks.com/coastalbend.

