Stassi Impressive in Rehab as Hooks Fall to Arkansas

June 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks





CORPUS CHRISTI - Rehabbing Houston Astros catcher Max Stassi put on a show at and behind the plate Tuesday against the Arkansas Travelers, but his performance wasn't enough as the Hooks fell 6-3 in the second half opener at Whataburger Field.

Stassi, making his first rehab appearance with the Hooks after two games with Triple-A Round Rock, went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and caught two runners stealing.

His homer was followed by a nearly identical Granden Goetzman solo blast to left, tying the game at 3-3 at the time. Goetzman's 14th clout gave him sole possession of the Texas League lead.

But Yohan Ramirez (L, 0-1) soon gave the lead back for good in a rough seventh inning for the Hooks righty. Donnie Walton tagged him for a leadoff homer and Mike Ahmed drilled a two-out RBI double to make it 5-3. Ramirez surrendered four

Starter J.B. Bukauskas was solid over 5.0 innings, allowing four hits, two runs (1 earned) and two walks. He struck out seven, totaling 22 punchouts over his last 16.1 frames.

Bukauskas was matched by Travs southpaw Justus Sheffield, rated Seattle's No. 4 prospect by MLB.com. Sheffield too went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Matt Tenuta pitched 1.2 innings and gave up the homers to Stassi and Goetzman but picked up the win (1-0). Art Warren threw a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts (S, 6).

Walton went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored for the winning side. Goetzman was 3-for-4 with the homer run in the loss.

The two sides square off for the rubber match in the three-game set Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. with Bryan Abreu (3-2, 4.78) slated for the Hooks against Justin Dunn (4-3, 3.66) for the Travs.

