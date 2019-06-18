Riders Fans Help Set New World Record Friday

FRISCO, Texas - Thanks to the enthusiastic participation of Riders fans and the support of the UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, the RoughRiders set a new world record for most people pinning awareness ribbons on one another during last Friday's game.

992 people participated in Friday's record-breaking event, surpassing the previous mark by 230.

"It was truly inspiring to see the baseball fans and the RoughRiders partner with the UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center including our patients, doctors and staff to set a new a new world record for engaging people in cancer awareness," said Dr. Thomas Froehlich, Medical Director of cancer clinics at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, who threw out the first pitch at the game.

The record was established as part of the season's first Strikeout Cancer Night, in which the Riders and the UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center have partnered to raise funds and awareness to combat cancer. Two more Strikeout Cancer Nights remain in 2019, set for July 13 and August 23. At both games, the first 500 fans will receive a special Strikeout Cancer t-shirt.

Additionally, the Riders are wearing special Strikeout Cancer uniforms during each of the three nights, featuring the names of cancer survivors, as well as loved ones who have lost their battle. The jerseys will be available as part of an online auction from August 19-23 through the DASH app.

The Riders return home Thursday, June 27 for a seven-game homestand. For tickets, visit RidersBaseball.com, call (972) 731-9200 or visit the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

