2025 Ring of Honor Inductee: John Krupinsky

March 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to announce the first member of this year's Danbury Ring of Honor class - assistant coach John Krupinsky.

Krupinsky will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Alumni Night on Saturday, March 29 when the Hat Tricks face off with the Binghamton Black Bears at 7 p.m. All inductees will be honored during a pregame reception in the Axe Tricks Lounge and all alumni in attendance will be introduced on the ice at the first intermission.

The Danbury Ring of Honor welcomes Krupinsky, a sergeant with the Danbury Police Department who has served in its Special Investigations Division. His devotion to the Hat Tricks organization is vital to the team's successes, including its 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup championship.

"If you're into hockey, whether you're a player or a coach, that is probably the greatest honor here in Danbury you can ever receive," Krupinsky said. "Fortunately for me, every guy on that Ring of Honor wall I either coached, know, worked for, or worked with. If you look up at that wall, it's an immense honor."

An assistant coach for the Hat Tricks since the team's inception in 2019, Krupinsky earned the FPHL Founder's Award in March 2020, an award given to those who provide outstanding service and commitment to the league.

"John is such a figurehead in the Danbury Ice Arena and the city itself," former general manager and head coach Billy McCreary said. "He's been there for such a long time and has worked with multiple organizations, and many professional athletes who have gone on to play at higher levels. He's such a big piece of the Danbury lore. To spend the four years that I got to spend with John, it seems like a small time when I look back on it. All the moments that we got to share together, winning a championship together, it was extremely special to have my name up there with him."

Krupinsky has served Danbury hockey since assuming the role of assistant coach for the Danbury Mad Hatters (EPHL, 2008-09), and worked in the same role with the Whalers (FHL, 2010-15), and Titans (FHL, 2015-17).

Krupinsky has also worked as the manager of player relations and has returned numerous former Danbury players, including defensemen Steve Brown and Martin Tuma, and, this season, forward Cory Anderson.

"As a cop during the daytime, it's a stressful job," Krupinsky said. "When I come here, the only thing I think about is hockey for 60 minutes. It's hockey, hockey, hockey. It's a great stress reliever for me. But being around the personnel, the players, the coaches, the owners. I've been here for pretty much every team we've ever had, and I've worked for six different coaches. The people in this arena are passionate, great hockey people and it's all one could ever ask."

On Alumni Night, the Hat Tricks will raise a banner including the names of this year's honorees next to the team's banners, the previous Danbury Ring of Honor members, and former Whalers winger Corey Fulton's retired number.

The previous honorees include:

Class of 2024:

Dom Alessandro (Logo/Graphic Designer)

Phil Bronner (Titans & Hat Tricks)

Jason McCrimmon (Whalers)

Brad Wingfield (Trashers)

Class of 2023:

Steve Brown (Whalers, Titans & Hat Tricks)

Ed Campbell (Trashers & Whalers)

Alan Friedman (Whalers)

Class of 2022:

Matt Caranci (Whalers & Titans)

AJ Galante (Trashers)

Jim Galante (Trashers)

Dave MacIssac (Trashers, Mad Hatters, & Hat Tricks)

Nick Niedert (Whalers, Titans, & Hat Tricks)

Class of 2020:

Corey Fulton (Whalers)

Franchise alumni are invited to RSVP below or by contacting Hat Tricks president Herm Sorcher at (973) 713-7547 or at herm@danburyhatttricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.