Dragons to Host Josh Pietrantonio Night March 14

March 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons organization will honor the career of longtime team captain Josh Pietrantonio with a special ceremony to be held on Friday, March 14 before the team's game against the Monroe Moccasins.

Pietrantonio played 171 games with Columbus, scoring 87 goals to go with 107 assists for 194 points. In a pro career that spanned 335 games, the Hamilton, ON native recorded 149 goals and 222 assists for 371 points.

"Josh has been so much more than just a leader, he has been the very fabric of our franchise, on and off the ice," said River Dragons COO Jeff Croop. "His dedication, work ethic, and the way he supported every person he came in contact with has made a lasting impact in the Columbus hockey community. We're incredibly blessed to have Josh as part of our family, and proud to celebrate an unforgettable career."

Pietrantonio won two FPHL championships, one with the Carolina Thunderbirds in 2019 and one with Columbus in 2021. He was also named FPHL MVP in 2019 and was twice named to the league's Forwards of the Year as well as being named a Second-Team All-Star selection in 2022.

The ceremony will feature a special thank-you video and a ceremonial puck drop with the Pietrantonio family in attendance to help celebrate. Further events are planned and will be released in the coming days.

In conjunction with the night, the River Dragons announced a special ticket price and promotion for the night, with all Upper Level seats priced at $9 to honor Pietrantonio's #9 jersey he wore with the team. When ordering online, use the special code PETRO9 at TicketMaster.com. The special ticket price is also available at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office during regular business hours.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.