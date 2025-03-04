Thunderbirds Weekly Report (March 4th)

March 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds took a three-game weekend set in Watertown, New York last weekend over the Watertown Wolves. The Thunderbirds used two 3rd period goals on Friday and Saturday night to take the series over the Wolves before falling in game three, 5-2. Carolina remains in first place in the Continental Division and are in search of clinching a playoff spot this weekend as they welcome in the Columbus River Dragons.

On Friday, Zach White scored two unanswered goals in the 3rd period to push the Thunderbirds to a 3-2 victory at the Watertown Arena. In game two, Carolina and Watertown were tied in the final minutes. With 57 seconds left in regulation, Gus Ford found Jan Salak at the back post to tap home the game winner for the Thunderbirds, clinching the weekend series and season series against the Wolves. In game three, Gus Ford recorded his 350th FPHL point in the losing effort.

Carolina now is set to host their division rival, the Columbus River Dragons, for the first time this year. Carolina and Columbus have met four times, all in Columbus, with the Thunderbirds taking three games. Game one is set for Friday evening at 7:35 p.m. while game two comes at 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

Carolina Leaders

Goals: Gus Ford (23)

Assists: Gus Ford (41)

Points: Gus Ford (64)

+/-: James Farmer (+27)

Penalty Minutes: James Farmer (60)

Power Play Goals: Roman Kraemer/Gus Ford (7)

Short Handed Goals: Jon Buttitta (2)

Game Winning Goals: Gus Ford (6)

Wins: Mario Cavaliere (18)

Goals Against Average: Mario Cavaliere (2.01)

Save Percentage: Mario Cavaliere (.925)

THUNDERBIRDS RECORD: 32-8-3

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday: 7:35 p.m. - Columbus River Dragons vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Saturday: 6:05 p.m. - Columbus River Dragons vs Carolina Thunderbirds - Fairgrounds Arena

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.