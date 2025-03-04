Bobcats Acquire Former WHL'er Brandon Reller in Trade

Ahead of the trade deadline on March 10th, The team has acquired F Brandon Reller from the Athens Rock Lobsters in exchange for D Timur Gavrilovich.

Reller, a powerful force at forward standing 6'4" and weighing in at 210 lbs, brings a unique mix of size, speed, skill and physicality to an already deep forward group in Blue Ridge.

The Hanover, MN native comes to the Bobcats after registering 9 points (2 goals, 7 assists) in 27 games with the Rock Lobsters this season and notching 2 assists in a 4 game stint with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem.

"Brandon has been on our radar for a while now. With our playoff push started, we feel this is a good trade for us to make with having so many options on the back end" stated Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka.

The 21-year-old winger comes from a stellar junior hockey playing background, playing five seasons in two of North America's top junior leagues. He began his amateur career in the WHL, seeing action in 49 games with the Spokane Chiefs. He then moved on to the NAHL, where he shined as a member of the Bismark Bobcats racking up 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) and accruing a whopping 93 penalty minutes in 77 games played (including playoffs).

We would like to Thank Timur for everything and wish him the best on future endeavors.

