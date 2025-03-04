Dashers Part Ways with Stephen Esau

March 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







The Dashers Hockey Club has announced today that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Head Coach Stephen Esau.

The organization expresses its gratitude to Stephen for his contributions to both the Danville community and the hockey team. Further details will be shared in the coming days.

This weekend, the Dashers will return home Friday and Saturday and they will be honoring our First Responders by donning specialty jerseys on Saturday night. These jerseys will be auctioned off live after Saturday night's game, with a portion of the proceeds going to a 501C3 charity at the Dashers' final regular season home game.

