2025 Promo Schedule Part I

February 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown, MD (February 18th) - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced Part One of their 2025 Promotional Schedule, including plans for opening weekend and May theme nights.

Our full 2025 weekly promo lineup was revealed last week, highlighted by all new Community Heroes Nights, sponsored by CNB Bank -

Tuesdays - Baseball Bingo and Silver Slugger Tuesdays presented by Homewood at Williamsport

Wednesdays - Community Heroes Night sponsored by CNB Bank ($6 tickets for first responders, medical staff, veterans, educators, etc.) and Hearty Pet Bark in the Park

Thursdays - Central City Liquors Thirsty Thursday

Fridays - Fireworks and Friday happy hour at the Michelob Ultra Power Alley Pub

Saturdays - Premium giveaways and appearances

Sundays - Sunday Funday (kids run the bases, pregame catch on the field, autographs) and YMCA of Hagerstown Boxcar Buddies days

A full promo schedule for April and May can be found below:

APRIL

April 25th - Opening Day; Firework MegaBlast presented by Michelob Ultra; Magnet schedule giveaway presented by local State Farm Agents (Lauren Brenneman, Gaye McGovern, Tom Breidenstein, Steve Swayne, Amanda Kaplan, Tim Panther); Happy hour at the Michelob Ultra Power Alley Pub

April 26th - Opening Weekend; Magnet schedule giveaway presented by local State Farm Agents (Lauren Brenneman, Gaye McGovern, Tom Breidenstein, Steve Swayne, Amanda Kaplan, Tim Panther)

April 27th - Opening Weekend; Magnet schedule giveaway presented by local State Farm Agents (Lauren Brenneman, Gaye McGovern, Tom Breidenstein, Steve Swayne, Amanda Kaplan, Tim Panther); Sunday Funday; Kids run the bases

MAY

May 9th - Star Wars Night; Star Wars character appearances; Firework night; Happy hour at the Michelob Ultra Power Alley Pub

May 10th - Sitcom Night; Kenny Bania appearance (Seinfeld)

May 11th - Superhero Day & Mother's Day; Mother's Day picnic option; Team photo giveaway to first 1000 kids 14 and under; Sunday Funday; Kids run the bases

May 23rd - Rock and Roll Night; Fireworks presented by Specialty Granules Inc.; Happy hour at the Michelob Ultra Power Alley Pub

May 24th - Salute to Willie Mays; Beach towel giveaway presented by Teleplus (first 1500 adults, 15 and over)

May 25th - Princess and Pirate Day; Kids hooded beach towel giveaway presented by Nuts for You Roasters (first 1000 kids, 14 and under); Sunday Funday; Kids run the bases

*All promotions subject to change

