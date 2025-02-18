Lexington Legends to Host Seasonal Job Fairs in February

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends are gearing up for an exciting 2025 season and are looking for passionate and energetic individuals to join their team! The club will host two Seasonal Job Fairs in February, providing job seekers with an opportunity to become part of the game-day experience at Legends Field.

The job fairs will take place at Legends Field, located at 207 Legends Lane, Lexington, KY on the following dates:

Saturday, February 22 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Tuesday, February 25 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

The job fair will be held inside the Lexington Lounge, located on the third floor of the ballpark.

Team members must be friendly, outgoing, and able to interact with fans in a positive manner to uphold the exceptional customer service expected at the ballpark to create Legendary Moments. Candidates must be available to work nights, weekends, and holidays during the spring and summer months. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and have reliable transportation to and from the ballpark.

Available Positions:

Ushers

Ticket takers

Interns

Parking attendants

Retail associates

Mascots

Hospitality:

Concessions workers

Kitchen staff

Suite attendants

Catering attendants

Warehouse workers

Concessions supervisors

"We're excited to welcome new and returning staff members who share our enthusiasm for baseball and delivering top-tier entertainment for our fans," said Lexington Legends General Manager, Justin Ferrarella. "Working at Legends Field is more than just a job - it's an opportunity to be part of an incredible team and create legendary moments for our community."

Applicants are encouraged to bring a valid ID and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Those unable to attend in person can apply online at https://www.lexingtonlegends.com/pages/jobfair.

