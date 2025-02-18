Truist Point Partners with Minor League Sports Specialist Carousel Hospitality

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation and Truist Point have partnered with Carousel Hospitality, LLC to handle all catering, concessions and food services at Truist Point for the 2025 season, including all High Point Rockers baseball games and Carolina Core FC soccer matches.

"We listened to our fans and are excited to partner with Carousel Hospitality," said Pete Fisch, President of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation. "We wanted to find a food service partner that understands our priorities and is willing to work with our staff to meet the needs of all Rockers, Core and Truist Point fans. Our goals are in alignment as we look to maximize the fan experience at Truist Point. We look forward to a prosperous relationship with Carousel."

The High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation is a registered 501c3 non-profit that operates Truist Point and manages the High Point Rockers.

Jon Danos, president and co-owner of Carousel Hospitality, is a veteran owner and operator of minor league baseball teams, having created Carousel with his partners based on that experience.

"We have a deep understanding of the personal and local connection between the Rockers and Core with the High Point community and the critical role that quality food, beverage, and services plays in the guest experience. We're obsessive about it - just like our partner teams."

Carousel will operate the food service program for the Rockers, the Carolina Core FC and Truist Point starting this month. Based in York, Pa., Carousel serves as a hospitality partner with four other Atlantic League baseball teams including the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Gastonia Ghost Peppers, Charleston Dirty Birds and York Revolution.

Brett Herman serves as Carousel's regional director of operations and is overseeing the launch of the partnership with Truist Point. Herman has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of the food service industry and was most recently the general manager at Regency Furniture Stadium working with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

"Carousel's model and approach inspires 100 percent alignment with our partner teams and venues," said Herman. "We are all dedicated to delivering a fun, outstanding, family atmosphere each and every day and to ensure that every guest at Truist Point, whether in the seats or the suites, has a memorable experience."

