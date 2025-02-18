Familiar Face Returns Behind the Mask; Power Arm Added to 'Pen

(York, Pa.) - Catcher Michael Berglund is set to return to the York Revolution in 2025, joined by hard-throwing reliever Chad Coles. The two latest player signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday evening's episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Berglund served as the Revs primary catcher after signing with the team in early June of 2024 until an injury cut his season short in late August. Now fully healthy, the 27-year-old returns for a second season in York.

"He did a really good job for us," remarked Forney. "Unfortunately, his season came to an end sooner than we would have liked, but he came to us at a really pivotal time last year to help stabilize the pitching staff. He improved offensively and gave us good at-bats, got on base and helped flip the order. I'm glad he's still hungry to play. He's a hard worker, he comes in early every day. Those are the kind of guys we like to have around."

Berglund played 48 games with York in 2024 and batted .236 with five homers, 10 doubles, and 32 RBI. A left-handed hitter, Berglund was particularly clutch when his team's offense needed it most, batting .342 in July. He enjoyed three separate performances of four RBI including a go-ahead grand slam in a come-from-behind win on July 20 vs Lexington.

Following his college days at Cisco (TX) College and Texas Tech, the Corpus Christi native was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth round of the 2018 draft. Berglund reached Double-A Montgomery in the Rays organization and spent the 2023 season at Double-A Akron after signing with the Cleveland Guardians.

Coles was signed after being spotted by Forney at an off-season workout. The 26-year-old makes the jump to the Atlantic League after beginning his pro career in the MLB Draft League where he went 3-3 with three saves and a 4.26 ERA for Mahoning Valley in 2022, striking out 59 batters in 44.1 innings.

"He was sitting 94-95 when I saw him," said Forney. "He also had what I would consider a plus, plus split-finger pitch. He's young in terms of experience but has a good power arm and I'm hoping he can come in and provide us with some bulk relief innings."

A Pittsburgh native, Coles enjoyed a five-year career at Youngstown State (OH) University, finishing second in Penguins program history with 100 career appearances. During his high school days in western Pennsylvania, the 6'3, 233-pound righty helped lead Norwin High School to a WPIAL championship and was a standout wrestler.

The Revs have announced four players for the 2025 season and are set to unveil additional player signings on the next episode of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on Monday, February 24 at 6 p.m. live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, and The New WOYK app.

