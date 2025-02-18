Ducks Sign Former Dodger Mark Washington

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Mark Washington. He begins his first season with the Ducks and eighth in professional baseball.

"Mark has impressive stuff and has put together a successful career thus far," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to adding him to our pitching staff and helping him return to a Major League organization."

Washington spent six seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and one in the Houston Astros system, peaking at the Triple-A level with both teams. In 159 games (seven starts) during that time, he posted a 22-9 record with a 3.31 ERA, nine saves and 264 strikeouts to 116 walks over 274.1 innings pitched. The Pennsylvania native went 4-1 with a 3.69 ERA and one save in 30 games (two starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2023, helping the Dodgers to the Pacific Coast League championship.

In 52 games (one start) at the Double-A level, the 28-year-old accrued a 9-1 record with a 1.77 ERA, seven saves and 87 strikeouts over 86.1 innings of work. The righty began the 2024 season with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, making three appearances. He then spent the majority of the year with the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association, totaling a 3-1 record, two saves and 33 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched over 30 games. Washington was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 25th round of the 2017 amateur draft from Lehigh University.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

