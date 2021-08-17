2022 Season Tickets on Sale Now at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to announce 2022 Season Tickets at Peoples Natural Gas Field are on sale now. A schedule for the 2022 season will be announced shortly, the anticipated schedule includes 69 home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

"Season tickets are the best way to watch Curve baseball," said General Manager Derek Martin. "Great benefits like opportunities to attend exclusive events, discounts on merchandise, the Never Waste a Ticket Program, early entry to games and securing your favorite seat for every game throughout the season are just a few of the many reasons to purchase season tickets at Peoples Natural Gas Field."

Pricing for 2022 season tickets reflects a slight increase from 2021 while still offering a 35% discount over individual tickets:

Rail Kings - $770

Toyota Diamond Club - $675

Terrace - $585

Grandstand - $495

Weis 1B Reserved Bleachers - $495

UPMC Health Plan Outfield Bleachers - $450

Season ticket holders can claim exclusive benefits for the 2022 season, including: One exclusive team autograph session (if COVID-19 protocols allow), $100 off a suite rental, opportunity to participate in the Never Waste a Ticket program in which unused season tickets can be exchanged for grandstand or bleacher tickets for another regular season game, opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, chance to purchase a giveaway package, a discount when shopping at The Stockyard, priority seating consideration for home playoff games and special events, 10 minute early entrance into the stadium for games, specialty season ticket holder mugs which can be used for $2 refills on soda and coffee throughout the season, a personal sales representative, and invitations to an exclusive Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Party and other off-season special events.

Fans can purchase tickets online here, by phone at 877.99.CURVE or in-person at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

For tickets or more information about Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

