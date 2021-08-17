Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrels

August 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (49-41, 7.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (44-46, 12.5 GB SW Div, 5th)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 4.15 ERA) VS. RHP Aaron Blair (0-2, 4.15 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 17 / 6:35 PM / THE DIAMOND

GAME #91 / ROAD GAME #43 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (4-4, 5.63 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (1-6, 4.42 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-0, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Akeel Morris (3-0, 6.04 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 AT RICHMOND, 6:35 PM - THE DIAMOND

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Frisbee (5-1, 2.35 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves could not cap their weekend with a win on Sunday afternoon, and saw their four-game win streak come to an end when they fell to the Altoona Curve 5-3 in 10 innings. The game was tied for most of the afternoon, but Altoona plated three runs in the tenth to pull away. Riley Greene extended his hit streak to nine games, but saw his home run streak end at four consecutive games. Altoona found the early lead in the first inning when Diego Castillo lifted a home run just over the line in left field. The solo blast for Castillo was the only run allowed by A.J. Ladwig, as the right-hander extended his promising streak of five-inning starts to 10 games. Erie did not have an RBI base hit in the game.

