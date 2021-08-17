Senators Come Back to Beat Ducks, 4-3

The Harrisburg Senators used a four-run sixth inning to come from behind and top the Akron RubberDucks, 4-3, in a rain-delayed and shortened seven-inning series opener on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Harrisburg overcame an early deficit in the top of the sixth, when three straight singles plated a run to start the inning to cut the Akron lead to 3-1. The Senators added a run on a two-out Gilbert Lara single, before Cole Freeman doubled to center to score two more and give Harrisburg the 4-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Konnor Pilkington went five-plus innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Skylar Arias allowed two runs over his inning of work. Ben Krauth followed with a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Duck Tales

After threatening with runners on base in the first two innings, the RubberDucks cashed in when Brayan Rocchio launched a home run deep into the Bud Light Lime Tiki Terrace to make it 3-0 Akron. The RubberDucks had runners on base each of the next three innings but did not capitalize. The RubberDucks left five on base and were 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Fourteen straight Akron starting pitchers have worked four or more innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer...Rocchio homered for the fourth time in six games...Akron continued its streak of turning double plays by turning two to increase its league-leading total to 75...Game Time: 2:18 (2:25 delay before first pitch)...Attendance: 2,508.

On the Pond

Union Home Mortgage Welcomes You Home To Canal Park as the RubberDucks continue their six-game homestand with the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. EDT. Akron left-hander Logan Allen (1-0, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Tim Cate (2-7, 5.97 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

