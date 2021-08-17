Senators' Rally Beats Rain, Akron

August 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Akron RubberDucks 4-3 in a game shortened to seven innings due to the late start time. Akron led 3-0 until the sixth when the Sens parlayed five hits and a walk into four runs. They held on to open the six-game series with a win against the team with the best record in the league.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Cade Cavalli started and struggled with his command though he struck out nine and allowed just three hits in 4.2 innings. He also walked five, throwing 95 pitches, 56 for strikes. Carson Teel pitched 1.1 innings in relief of Cavalli and earned the win. Andrew Lee earned his first save, pitching a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

WITH THE GAVEL

Cole Freeman had two hits including the double that drove in the go ahead runs. Ian Sagdal had two singles. Jacob Rhinesmith had his first Double-A hit, an RBI single during the four-run rally in the sixth inning.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg has equaled their season high win streak at three. The Sens went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They raised their team batting average to .232, a season best.

ON DECK

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.