2022-23 Promotional Schedule Announced

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the club's full promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Stars' schedule features a mix of exciting new themes, such as Hispanic Heritage Night (Oct. 29) and Renaissance Faire Night (Jan. 15), and popular favorites, such as two Military Appreciation Weekends (Nov. 12-13 and Mar. 25-26), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 18-19), Star Wars Night (Jan. 27) and Pink in the Rink Weekend (Feb. 24-25).

Texas will also wear a variety of specialty jerseys throughout the season, and boast 17 different must-have giveaway items, including Ringo snow globes (Dec. 10), mini hockey sticks (Jan. 14), a fleece hockey helmet hat (Jan. 28), and a Texas Stars trucker hat (Apr. 16). Fans can also enjoy $3 domestic draft beers at every Friday night home game.

Full, 24-game, and 12-game ticket packages are on sale now, and individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

H-E-B Nights return for every weeknight home game Mondays through Thursdays throughout the season. When fans bring any H-E-B branded, non-perishable food item to the H-E-B Center box office, they can get a $5 discount on their ticket purchase for that weeknight game.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Packs are back as well. Starting at just $19 per person, fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks for any Friday, Saturday or Sunday home game.

Here's a breakdown of the 2022-23 promotions and giveaway items, by month:

OCTOBER

The season begins Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 with Opening Weekend, presented by Visit Cedar Park. Fans will be able to pick up a Texas Stars Magnet Schedule for the 2022-23 season at both games, as the Stars face-off against the Colorado Eagles.

The Stars will host Hispanic Heritage Night for the first time Saturday, Oct. 29, presented by H-E-B. Fans who arrive early will be able to collect lucha libre masks before the team takes on Grand Rapids. The players will also wear specialty Hispanic Heritage jerseys, which will be auctioned off throughout the game.

Texas' annual Pucks 'n Paws game is Sunday, Oct. 30, presented by Raising Canes, and fans (or their pups) can arrive early to catch the Texas Stars frisbee giveaway.

NOVEMBER

Veteran's Day Weekend, the Stars will host the first of two Military Appreciation Weekends. The team will wear specialty Military Appreciation jerseys Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for the two games against the Rockford IceHogs. The jerseys will be auctioned off to the fans during both games. Fans who arrive early to Saturday's game can take advantage of the giveaway item, Texas Stars Military Appreciation socks.

Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend returns Nov. 18-19 for Texas' two games against the Manitoba Moose. The players will be wearing specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys for both games, which will be auctioned throughout the weekend, and Saturday will feature a purple infinity scarf giveaway.

DECEMBER

The annual Teddy Bear Toss will commence Friday, Dec. 9 when the Stars host the Chicago Wolves. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or stuffed animals to the game to throw on the ice when Texas scores its first goal. The bears will then be donated to children in need during the holiday season. The next night, Saturday, Dec. 10 is Ringo's Birthday, presented by Texas Children's Hospital. Fans who arrive early can collect a Ringo snow globe.

Celebrate the holidays with the Texas Stars by taking part in the Winter Wonderland festivities Wednesday, Dec. 21 before Texas takes on Rockford. After the holiday break, return Friday, Dec. 30 to see the Stars face Tucson and get your hands on a shaker bottle, presented by Truth Family Fitness. Finally, turn the page into 2023 by collecting a new calendar, presented by Community Impact, at the Stars' New Year's Eve game against the Roadrunners.

JANUARY

Texas opens the 2023 portion of the home schedule with a mini hockey stick giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Stars take on the Milwaukee Admirals. Sunday, Jan. 15 will be the team's first installment of Renaissance Faire Night, one of the new promotions this season.

Star Wars Night returns to Cedar Park on Friday, Jan. 27 when Texas hosts Colorado. The Stars players will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys for the game, which will be auctioned off to the fans. On Saturday, Jan. 28, fans can arrive early for the fleece hockey helmet hat giveaway, courtesy of Baylor Scott & White Health.

FEBRUARY

The Stars open the month of February hoping to successfully pull off a "Green Out" at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park with a Green Leaf HVAC T-Shirt giveaway Saturday, Feb. 4.

Following a two-week road trip, Texas returns home Feb. 24-25 for Pink in the Rink Weekend, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Fans can arrive early Saturday, Feb. 25 to secure a pink silicone wine glass before the Stars drop the puck against the Bakersfield Condors.

MARCH

Team posters are the giveaway item on Saturday, March 4, presented by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union. These will come in handy following the game, as it's also Autograph Night, featuring postgame autographs with the Stars players.

The spring edition of Military Appreciation Weekend is Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26. Texas will again wear a specialty Military Appreciation jersey for both games against the Chicago Wolves, which will be auctioned off throughout the weekend. Fans who arrive early for Saturday's game will receive a camo boonie hat.

APRIL

The final month of the season starts off with a jersey rally towel giveaway Saturday, April 1 when the Stars face-off against San Jose. Two weeks later, the last weekend of the regular season starts with a zipper pull giveaway on Saturday, April 15 as Texas tangles with the Iowa Wild.

Sunday, April 16 is Fan Appreciation Night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, presented by Bud Light. The 17th and final giveaway item is a Texas Stars trucker hat, putting a "cap" on the regular season.

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game and Club season ticket packages are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives by email at tickets@texasstars.com or by calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) to secure your ticket package. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

