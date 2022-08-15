Monsters and Charge Join 'Back to School Bash' with Immaculate Cleaning

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters were excited to join the Cleveland Charge and Immaculate Cleaning today for a Back to School Bash at Fatima Family Center. Together with Pearlz Inc and Homes for Homeless Vets, the event helped supply over 100 local kids with backpacks and supplies ahead of the school year.

Students across Northeast Ohio ranging in age from five to 17 visited the Fatima Family Center to prep for the school year with local barbers and braiders over a lunch provided by Cleveland Police officers and Immaculate Cleaning. The kids enjoyed visits from Sully and Pozzie, a DJ performance and had a chance to also interact with RTA police officers on-site with Operation Kids Watch.

"We were excited to work alongside the Cleveland Charge and Immaculate Cleaning for another memorable 'Back to School Bash' in the local community," said Monsters Vice President of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams. "Our community partners at Pearlz Inc and Homes for Homeless Vets really helped push today's event to a new level and get the kids ready in a variety of ways for another great school year."

Following the end of the event, the Monsters and Charge donated over 100 backpacks loaded with school supplies to be distributed to kids along with additional backpack donations from Pearlz Inc and Homes for Homeless Vets. Every backpack had basic elementary school supplies including items like pencils, crayons, notebooks, glue sticks and more as well as a specialty Monsters and Charge branded water bottle.

