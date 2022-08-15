Alex Whelan Has "More to Prove" in Year Three with Wolf Pack

August 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







Forward Alex Whelan was one of many stories to emerge from the Hartford Wolf Pack's 2021-22 season. A native of Ramsey, New Jersey, Whelan appeared in 62 of the club's 72 games in his first full season of professional hockey. He emerged as a strong piece for the club, so much so that the team opted to re-sign him ahead of AHL free agency earlier this summer.

What many might forget, however, is how that story began. After a competitive training camp, Whelan was not on the team's roster on Opening Night. Whelan was instead loaned to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, where he was slated to begin the season. Hours before puck drop on October 15th, however, the New York Rangers recalled forward Greg McKegg. Following the three-in-three weekend to open the season, Whelan was recalled from loan and never looked back. He'd appear in 62 of the club's remaining 69 games.

"When I got sent to Jacksonville, I was obviously upset," Whelan said when recalling the season. "When I got down there, it kind of got me excited again about hockey. I tried to use it as a way to build my confidence and try new things, whereas, in Hartford's camp, I was gripping the stick too tight and trying to not mess up. Overall, that was a great experience for me, and I was able to use that to bring my game to the next level when I came back up to Hartford."

Whelan used that experience to propel him to a solid first full pro season. After playing in just ten games during the shortened 2020-21 season, Whelan carved out a role as a trusted depth player, chipping in 16 points (8 g, 8 a) in the process. His play not only caught the eyes of his coaches but of General Manager Ryan Martin as well.

"Alex went to Jacksonville to start the year and was called up shortly after the start of the season and forced his way onto the team," Martin said when asked about re-signing Whelan and fellow forward Cristiano DiGiacinto. "Those two guys were two-thirds of what I thought was a really good fourth line going down the stretch. I think it was important to keep those guys in the mix, reward them for not only making the team but becoming what I would say are everyday players at the American Hockey League level."

Whelan's stretch drive didn't just grab Martin's attention either. His last stretch of games, specifically the final weekend, helped instill confidence that Whalen believes can only help him heading into the new season. Whelan recorded four points (3 g, 1 a) in a pair of victories to end the season on April 23rd and 24th.

"The last few games definitely gave me confidence," Whelan admitted. "I felt like I had more to prove the whole season, so to end the season on a good note was important for me. I want to use that to take my game to the next level this coming season."

Taking his game to the next level in 2022-23 includes things on both a personal level and a team level, according to the Quinnipiac product. It's why he wanted to run it back for a third season with the only team he's ever known at the AHL level.

"I wanted to come back to Hartford because I feel I have more to prove here," Whelan proclaimed. "I really feel like as a team we were better than how we played at the end of the season, and as an individual, there are times I felt I could've contributed more on the scoresheet."

Those feelings help fuel the fire for Whelan, who isn't alone in a certain feeling among the players set to return to Hartford this fall.

"I would say there is some unfinished business in terms of both team and individual success," Whelan admitted. "The goals for the upcoming season for our team will certainly be not only making the playoffs but hopefully to go on a deep playoff run."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.