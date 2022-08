Henderson Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Single-Game Ticket On-Sale

HENDERSON - Single-game tickets for the Henderson Silver Knights 2022-23 season will go on-sale to the public this Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, the team will host a pre-sale for single-game tickets for Season Ticket Members and Partners on Tuesday, August 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Members and Partners can access their presale through an exclusive link sent via email on Tuesday, August 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

The full Silver Knights 2022-23 schedule is below.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS 2022-23 SCHEDULE

*All dates subject to change. All times local.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 7 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m. *Preseason

Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m. *Preseason

Friday, Oct. 14 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m. *Home Opener

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 @ SJ at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 @ SJ at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 vs. COL at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 4 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 @ TUC at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 @ TUC 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. ONT at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20 @ ONT at 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. SJ at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. SD at 5:00 p.m.

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 2 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. ABB at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 @ CV at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.

JANUARY

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. SD at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 @ SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. CGY at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 18 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 @ COL at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 @ COL at 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. SJ at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. CGY at 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 3 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 @ TUC at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 @ TUC at 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. CGY at 2:00 p.m.

MARCH

Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 2 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. ABB at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 8 @ CV at 7 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 10 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11 @ SD at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 15 @ SJ at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 17 @ BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Mar. 18 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 24 vs. CV at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 25 @ CV at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 29 @ CGY at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 31 @ CGY at 1:00 p.m.

APRIL

Wednesday, Apr. 5 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 7 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 9 @ CV at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 12 @ BAK at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 14 @ ONT at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 15 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.

