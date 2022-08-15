Belleville Sens Announce New Silent Auction Partner and Bobby Hull Autograph Signing

August 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce that we have partnered with Slap Shot Signatures and Autograph Authentic as our official silent auction partners for the 2022-23 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Slap Shot Signatures and Autograph Authentic on board as a new partner this season," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "This partnership will allow us to not only streamline our silent auction operations, but to expand the quality inventory of authentic memorabilia that our fans can bid on at CAA Arena, which in turn will hopefully lead to more funds from our Community Alley being donated back to various groups across the Bay of Quinte Region."

As part of this new agreement, the Belleville Sens, Slap Shot Signatures and Autograph Authentic, will be hosting an autograph signing by NHL Hall of Famer and local hockey legend Bobby Hull, this Saturday (August 20, 2022) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., inside the McFarland's Pub at CAA Arena.

"We're extremely excited to start our partnership with an exciting event on Saturday," said Slap Shot Signatures owner Michael Whitaker. "We look forward to a great season as the official silent auction partners of the Belleville Senators."

The Bobby Hull autograph signing is limited to 150 tickets and is on a first-come, first-served basis, with details on autograph prices as follows:

Your Item - Autograph $50.00

Your Item - Personalization $10.00

Your Item - Inscription (Golden Jet OR HOF 1983 only) $10.00

**Please note taxes are additional**

Autograph Authentic will have pucks, photos, and jerseys for sale if you do not have an item for the signing.

To pre-purchase your autograph and avoid the line click here for more information.

On the day of the signing, for those guests who have pre-purchased, please present your receipt to one of Autograph Authentic or Slap Shot Signatures team members to get your ticket. In the event this sells out before the signing, we will advise accordingly.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.