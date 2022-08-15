Firebirds Announce Details for Seattle-Area Game this October

Coachella Valley will host the Abbotsford Canucks for a pair of games beginning Friday, October 21, at Kraken Community Iceplex, the practice complex for the Seattle Kraken, followed by a second game on Sunday, October 23 at Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the Seattle Kraken.The second set of games will be held on back-to-back nights, on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, against the Calgary Wranglers. Friday night's contest will be held at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA, the home of the WHL's Everett Silvertips. The fourth and final game will take place at Kraken Community Iceplex.

FIREBIRDS SEATTLE GAMES & TICKET INFORMATION

Fri. October 21 vs. Abbotsford - Kraken Community Iceplex - Seattle, WA - 3:00 p.m. PT

This is a sold out private event.

Sun. October 23 vs. Abbotsford - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA - 6:00 p.m. PT

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 22 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Fri. October 28 vs. Calgary - Angel Of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA - 7:00 p.m. PT

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 22 at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Sat. October 29 vs. Calgary presented by Alaska Airlines - Kraken Community Iceplex - Seattle, WA - 3:00 p.m. PT

This event is SOLD OUT. Limited tickets will be available through a season ticket member lottery for Kraken and Firebirds season ticket members.

The Firebirds' inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 season are now on sale. For more information and to purchase season tickets for the inaugural season, call 760-835-8778.

