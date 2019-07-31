2019 Northwest League All-Star Team Released

July 31, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





The Northwest League, in conjunction with the host team Boise Hawks, have announced the starting lineup, and roster for the 2019 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game.

Boise Hawks Manager Steve Soliz will be leading the Northwest League All-Stars. His coaching staff is rounded out by Cesar Galvez, Ryan Kibler, and Fred Ocasio.

Three Volcanoes players have been named as starters in the prestigious game next Tuesday, August 6th, at Memorial Stadium in Boise. They are:

Catcher Ricardo Genoves - The San Francisco Giants signed Genoves in 2015 out of Venezuela. Genoves is currently ranked as the 24th best prospect within the Giants organization per Baseball America, and third in the Northwest League in RBI with 29.

Third Base Sean Roby - Roby was drafted in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants out of Arizona Western Junior College. He currently leads the Northwest League in on-base percentage with a .425 mark and is tied for third in RBI with 29 alongside fellow All-Star and Volcanoes teammate Ricardo Genoves.

Outfielder Franklin Labour - The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes outfielder has muscled out 14 home runs this season which leads the Northwest League. Labour was signed by the San Francisco Giants back in 2015 from the Dominican Republic and is ranked the 19th best prospect by Baseball America in the Giants pipeline. Franklin was also selected to compete in the Home Run Derby contest.

Named as a Reserve Pitcher is:

Kervin Castro - Castro was signed by the San Francisco Giants from Maracay, Venezuela, back in 2015 when he was 16 years old. In his nine starts for Salem-Keizer this year, he has gathered a 2.68 ERA, good for third-best in the Northwest League.

We congratulate all four players on this achievement, and they will represent the Volcanoes Nation extremely well.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.