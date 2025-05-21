1st Overall Pick Damien Alford's One-Handed Grab!
May 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 21, 2025
- FanFest Presented by BCLC Returns to Hillside Stadium on Saturday - B.C. Lions
- Stamps Return to McMahon Saturday - Calgary Stampeders
- Camp Report Day 11 - Montreal Alouettes
- Lions Sign Three Americans, Trim Roster by Four as Training Camp Practices Resume Wednesday - B.C. Lions
- Riders Sign Receiver Abdul Janneh Jr. - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Ink Baldwin - Calgary Stampeders
- Ticats Audio Network Returns for Fifth Season with Dynamic New Talent Roster and Show Lineup - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Add Reciever Kwemo, Release Laing - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign Pair, Release Two - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.