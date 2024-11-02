Sports stats



Las Vegas Lights FC

11.1.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video


Valentin Noël scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot as Raiko Arozarena saved three shots in a deciding shootout to lead Las Vegas Lights FC to a 3-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Sacramento Republic FC after the sides had played to a 0-0 draw through extra time in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
Check out the Las Vegas Lights FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central