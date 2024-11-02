11.1.2024: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Valentin Noël scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot as Raiko Arozarena saved three shots in a deciding shootout to lead Las Vegas Lights FC to a 3-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Sacramento Republic FC after the sides had played to a 0-0 draw through extra time in the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix.
