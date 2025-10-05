10.4.2025: Brooklyn FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights
Published on October 4, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Sophia Boman, Paige Kenton and Baylee DeSmit scored for the visitors while Leah Scarpelli, Sam Rosette and Rebecca Cooke got on the board for the home side as Sporting JAX and Brooklyn FC finished in a 3-3 draw at Maimonides Park.
