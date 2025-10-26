10.25.2025: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







A goal in the 80th minute from Anuar Peláez earned Spokane Velocity FC a 2-2 draw against Union Omaha at Werner Park after Ryan Becher and Max Schneider struck for the hosts following Marky Hernández's opener in the 5th minute.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.