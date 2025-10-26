10.25.2025: Union Omaha vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 25, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
A goal in the 80th minute from Anuar Peláez earned Spokane Velocity FC a 2-2 draw against Union Omaha at Werner Park after Ryan Becher and Max Schneider struck for the hosts following Marky Hernández's opener in the 5th minute.
