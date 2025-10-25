10.24.2025: New Mexico United vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
Mukwelle Akale and Talen Maples each scored for a second consecutive game as New Mexico United took a 2-1 victory against Rhode Island FC before a crowd of 10,125 at Isotopes Park in the final regular season game for both clubs on Friday night.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
