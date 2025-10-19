10.18.2025: Union Omaha vs. Forward Madison FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha YouTube Video







Union Omaha stretches unbeaten streak to 11 with 4-0 thrashing of rival Forward Madison FC at Werner Park, as Sergio Ors Navarro records brace, Ryan Becher, Ryen Jiba also score for defending champions.







