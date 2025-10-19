10.18.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Charlie Dennis scored the only goal as Phoenix Rising FC took a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium to close in on a postseason berth as San Antonio's struggles in front of goal continued.
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
