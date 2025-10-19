10.18.2025: Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Charlie Dennis scored the only goal as Phoenix Rising FC took a 1-0 victory against San Antonio FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium to close in on a postseason berth as San Antonio's struggles in front of goal continued.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.