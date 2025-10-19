10.18.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Ates Diouf scored a second-half equalizer to earn Detroit City FC a 1-1 draw against the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point on Saturday night after MD Myers bagged his 15th goal of the season for the hosts.







