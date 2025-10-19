USL Charleston Battery

10.18.2025: Charleston Battery vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video


Ates Diouf scored a second-half equalizer to earn Detroit City FC a 1-1 draw against the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point on Saturday night after MD Myers bagged his 15th goal of the season for the hosts.

Check out the Charleston Battery Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central