10.11.2025: Louisville City FC vs. Miami FC - Game Highlights

Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brian Ownby scored the only goal as Louisville City FC claimed a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Lynn Family Stadium to clinch its second consecutive USL Championship Players' Shield as the hosts won its seventh consecutive victory.

