10.11.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
Published on October 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Riley Bidois scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Loudoun United FC to a 1-0 victory against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium to clinch its first trip to the USL Championship Playoffs in its seventh season of club history.
