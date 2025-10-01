10.1.2025: El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Amando Moreno scored a pair of goals while Eric Calvillo notched a goal and assist as El Paso Locomotive FC took a 3-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Southwest University Park to break a five-game winless streak and earn the club's first win against Roots in almost two years.
